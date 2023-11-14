The Wofford Terriers (1-0) face the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET and be available via SEC Network+.

Wofford vs. Tennessee Game Information

Wofford Top Players (2022-23)

  • B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)

  • Santiago Vescovi: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Zakai Zeigler: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Julian Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jonas Aidoo: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Wofford vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee Rank Tennessee AVG Wofford AVG Wofford Rank
195th 70.8 Points Scored 74.7 105th
3rd 57.9 Points Allowed 72.5 251st
23rd 35.4 Rebounds 30.5 258th
11th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 8 222nd
134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.5 166th
9th 16.7 Assists 12.5 221st
113th 11.2 Turnovers 10.6 51st

