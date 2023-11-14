Tuesday's contest at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) squaring off against the Wofford Terriers (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 93-73 win as our model heavily favors Tennessee.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wofford vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Wofford vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 93, Wofford 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Wofford vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-19.7)

Tennessee (-19.7) Computer Predicted Total: 166.5

Wofford Performance Insights

On offense, Wofford averaged 74.7 points per game (105th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It gave up 72.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (251st-ranked).

The Terriers were 258th in the nation with 30.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 43rd with 28.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season Wofford ranked 221st in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.5 per game.

With 10.6 turnovers per game, the Terriers ranked 51st in the nation. They forced 10.5 turnovers per contest, which ranked 304th in college basketball.

Last year the Terriers made 7.5 threes per game (166th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33% (240th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Wofford was 312th in college basketball with 8.4 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 247th with a 34.7% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Wofford attempted 35.4 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 60.9% of the shots it attempted (and 72.7% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.7 treys per contest, which were 39.1% of its shots (and 27.3% of the team's buckets).

