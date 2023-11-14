The Wofford Terriers (2-0) go up against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Wofford vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

The Terriers shot 47.3% from the field, 10% higher than the 37.3% the Volunteers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Wofford had a 15-15 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 37.3% from the field.

The Volunteers ranked 11th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Terriers ranked 222nd.

The Terriers' 74.7 points per game last year were 16.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers gave up to opponents.

Wofford put together a 15-13 record last season in games it scored more than 57.9 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Wofford scored 11.4 more points per game at home (80.9) than away (69.5).

The Terriers gave up fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (77) last season.

Beyond the arc, Wofford knocked down more trifectas away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (33.2%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule