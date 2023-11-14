South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamsburg County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Williamsburg County, South Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamsburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Socastee High School at Kingstree High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Kingstree, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.