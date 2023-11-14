South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Sumter County, South Carolina today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.