South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Lexington County, South Carolina today, we've got you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Irmo, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.