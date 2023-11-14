LaMelo Ball will take the court for the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.

In his previous game, a 129-107 loss versus the Knicks, Ball had 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

In this piece we'll examine Ball's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-115)

Over 23.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+112)

Over 6.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (-135)

Over 8.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Heat allowed 109.8 points per contest last year, second in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat gave up 41.9 rebounds per game last season, sixth in the league in that category.

The Heat allowed 25.6 assists per game last year (14th in the league).

In terms of three-point defense, the Heat were ranked 28th in the NBA last year, conceding 13.1 makes per contest.

LaMelo Ball vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 40 19 7 13 5 0 0 1/29/2023 36 19 7 7 4 1 1 11/12/2022 28 15 6 6 1 0 1

