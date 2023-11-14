LaMelo Ball, Top Hornets Players to Watch vs. the Heat - November 14
Tuesday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Charlotte Hornets (3-6) and the Miami Heat (6-4) at Spectrum Center features the Hornets' LaMelo Ball as a player to watch.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSSUN
Hornets' Last Game
The Hornets dropped their most recent game to the Knicks, 129-107, on Sunday. Ball led the way with 32 points, plus seven rebounds and six assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LaMelo Ball
|32
|7
|6
|1
|1
|4
|Nick Richards
|16
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brandon Miller
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Hornets vs Heat Additional Info
Hornets Players to Watch
- Ball's numbers for the season are 14.3 points, 9.0 assists and 6.0 boards per contest, shooting 25.0% from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Terry Rozier's numbers for the season are 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 20.0% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Gordon Hayward's numbers for the season are 14.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.7 boards per game.
- P.J. Washington averages 17.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Brandon Miller is putting up 17.3 points, 2.0 assists and 6.0 boards per contest.
