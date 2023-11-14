Tuesday's 7:00 PM ET game between the Charlotte Hornets (3-6) and the Miami Heat (6-4) at Spectrum Center features the Hornets' LaMelo Ball as a player to watch.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSSUN

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets dropped their most recent game to the Knicks, 129-107, on Sunday. Ball led the way with 32 points, plus seven rebounds and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LaMelo Ball 32 7 6 1 1 4 Nick Richards 16 4 0 0 0 0 Brandon Miller 11 3 0 0 0 1

Hornets Players to Watch

Ball's numbers for the season are 14.3 points, 9.0 assists and 6.0 boards per contest, shooting 25.0% from the floor and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Terry Rozier's numbers for the season are 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 20.0% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Gordon Hayward's numbers for the season are 14.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.7 boards per game.

P.J. Washington averages 17.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Brandon Miller is putting up 17.3 points, 2.0 assists and 6.0 boards per contest.

