South Carolina vs. VMI: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) host the VMI Keydets (1-1) at Colonial Life Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the matchup.
South Carolina vs. VMI Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
South Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- South Carolina went 16-13-0 ATS last season.
- South Carolina put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 10-16-0 mark from VMI.
South Carolina vs. VMI Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Carolina
|64.3
|133.7
|72.6
|149.4
|135.0
|VMI
|69.4
|133.7
|76.8
|149.4
|142.1
Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Gamecocks put up 64.3 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 76.8 the Keydets gave up.
- South Carolina went 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.
South Carolina vs. VMI Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Carolina
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
|VMI
|10-16-0
|15-11-0
South Carolina vs. VMI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|South Carolina
|VMI
|7-8
|Home Record
|6-8
|4-8
|Away Record
|1-14
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-8-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|63.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.2
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.5
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
