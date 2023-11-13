The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) and the North Florida Ospreys (2-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. North Florida Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

South Carolina State Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina State compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

South Carolina State (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 3.8% less often than North Florida (14-13-0) last season.

South Carolina State vs. North Florida Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina State 73.4 149.6 83.8 161.4 149.9 North Florida 76.2 149.6 77.6 161.4 147.8

Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were just 4.2 fewer points than the Ospreys gave up (77.6).

South Carolina State had a 4-1 record against the spread and a 2-5 record overall last season when scoring more than 77.6 points.

South Carolina State vs. North Florida Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina State 13-14-0 15-12-0 North Florida 14-13-0 15-12-0

South Carolina State vs. North Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina State North Florida 4-6 Home Record 11-2 1-19 Away Record 3-14 4-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 9-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 11-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

