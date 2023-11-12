Sunday's game features the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) squaring off at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 95-77 victory for heavily favored Maryland according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Gamecocks are coming off of a 100-71 victory against Notre Dame in their most recent outing on Monday.

South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 95, South Carolina 77

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks put up 80.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) last season while giving up 51.8 per contest (fourth in college basketball). They had a +1057 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game.

South Carolina's offense was worse in SEC action last season, putting up 80 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 80.3 PPG.

The Gamecocks scored 84.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, South Carolina ceded 46.9 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 54.2.

