Sunday's game that pits the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at Colonial Life Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 95-77 in favor of Maryland, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Gamecocks are coming off of a 100-71 victory against Notre Dame in their last game on Monday.

South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 95, South Carolina 77

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks put up 80.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) last season while giving up 51.8 per contest (fourth in college basketball). They had a +1057 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game.

South Carolina tallied 80.0 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 0.3 fewer points per game than its overall average (80.3).

At home, the Gamecocks averaged 7.6 more points per game last season (84.8) than they did in away games (77.2).

South Carolina ceded 46.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 54.2 on the road.

