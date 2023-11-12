Sunday's contest that pits the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 95-77 in favor of Maryland, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

Their last time out, the Gamecocks won on Monday 100-71 over Notre Dame.

South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 95, South Carolina 77

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks had a +1057 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 28.5 points per game. They put up 80.3 points per game, seventh in college basketball, and allowed 51.8 per outing to rank fourth in college basketball.

With 80 points per game in SEC action, South Carolina put up 0.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (80.3 PPG).

The Gamecocks put up 84.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.

South Carolina surrendered 46.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.3 fewer points than it allowed away from home (54.2).

