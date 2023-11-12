Sunday's game between the Mercer Bears (1-1) and the Clemson Tigers (2-0) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 67-63 based on our computer prediction, with Mercer coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on November 12.

The Tigers are coming off of an 85-55 victory over Charleston Southern in their last game on Friday.

Clemson vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 67, Clemson 63

Clemson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers put up 66.3 points per game (148th in college basketball) last season while allowing 62.8 per outing (133rd in college basketball). They had a +123 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

In conference contests, Clemson scored fewer points per game (64.8) than its season average (66.3).

Offensively the Tigers played worse at home last season, posting 66.7 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Clemson played better in home games last season, surrendering 59.5 points per game, compared to 66.6 in road games.

