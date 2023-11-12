2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Schedule: Sunday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Alex Noren leads the field at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship through three rounds of play, with a score of -19. Play continues at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, watch the fourth round to see how the action plays out.
Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
How to Watch the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Start Time: 6:40 AM ET
- Venue: Port Royal Golf Course
- Location: Southampton, Bermuda
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,828 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Alex Noren
|1st
|-19
|61-66-67
|Camilo Villegas
|2nd
|-18
|67-63-65
|Ryan Moore
|3rd
|-17
|65-64-67
|Matti Schmid
|3rd
|-17
|64-67-65
|Stewart Cink
|5th
|-16
|64-67-66
Want to place a bet on the Butterfield Bermuda Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|8:50 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Matti Schmid (-17/3rd), Camilo Villegas (-18/2nd), Alex Noren (-19/1st)
|8:40 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Stewart Cink (-16/5th), Ryan Moore (-17/3rd), Vince Whaley (-15/6th)
|8:30 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Kramer Hickok (-15/6th), Carl Yuan (-15/6th), Adam Scott (-15/6th)
|8:20 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Satoshi Kodaira (-15/6th), Adam Long (-14/11th), Dylan Wu (-14/11th)
|8:10 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Davis Riley (-13/14th), David Lipsky (-13/14th), Taylor Pendrith (-14/11th)
|8:15 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Lucas Glover (-5/70th), Zecheng Dou (-5/70th), Peter Kuest (-5/70th)
|7:05 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Kelly Kraft (-8/46th), Brice Garnett (-8/46th), D.J. Trahan (-8/46th)
|6:55 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Andrew Landry (-8/46th), Martin Laird (-8/46th), Russell Knox (-8/46th)
|6:40 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Brian Stuard (-9/41st), Luke List (-10/36th), Charley Hoffman (-9/41st)
|7:40 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Peter Malnati (-12/18th), Mark Hubbard (-12/18th), Lucas Herbert (-12/18th)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.