The Citadel Bulldogs (0-9) take on a fellow SoCon foe when they visit the Wofford Terriers (0-9) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

It's been a rough stretch for Citadel, which ranks worst in scoring offense (9.3 points per game) and sixth-worst in scoring defense (37.6 points per game allowed) in 2023. Wofford's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, putting up 254.0 total yards per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 89th with 385.9 total yards ceded per contest.

Wofford vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Wofford vs. Citadel Key Statistics

Wofford Citadel 254.0 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.8 (120th) 385.9 (91st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 457.0 (118th) 117.3 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.0 (87th) 136.7 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.8 (122nd) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has thrown for 864 yards on 54.5% passing while recording three touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ryan Ingram, has carried the ball 112 times for 590 yards (65.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

J.T. Smith Jr. has piled up 198 yards (on 47 carries) with one touchdown.

Alec Holt has racked up 202 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tyler Parker has put up a 158-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught eight passes on 10 targets.

Kyle Pinnix's eight targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 153 yards.

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has 899 pass yards for Citadel, completing 51% of his passes and tossing four touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 196 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 57 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Cooper Wallace, has carried the ball 76 times for 278 yards (30.9 per game). He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 172 receiving yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Johnny Crawford III has collected 219 yards on 66 attempts, scoring two times.

Jay Graves-Billips has hauled in 14 catches for 174 yards (19.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Tyler Cherry has racked up 18 grabs for 162 yards, an average of 18 yards per game.

