The High Point Panthers (1-0) battle the Wofford Terriers (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Wofford Stats Insights

  • The Terriers shot 47.3% from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
  • In games Wofford shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 13-9 overall.
  • The Panthers ranked 32nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Terriers finished 258th.
  • Last year, the Terriers put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (74.7) than the Panthers allowed (77.2).
  • Wofford went 7-5 last season when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

  • Wofford averaged 80.9 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Terriers allowed 68.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.
  • Wofford sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 1.9% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.9, 35.1%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Brevard W 85-68 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/11/2023 High Point - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
11/19/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

