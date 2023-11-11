How to Watch Wofford vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers (1-0) battle the Wofford Terriers (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Wofford vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wofford Stats Insights
- The Terriers shot 47.3% from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Panthers allowed to opponents.
- In games Wofford shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 13-9 overall.
- The Panthers ranked 32nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Terriers finished 258th.
- Last year, the Terriers put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (74.7) than the Panthers allowed (77.2).
- Wofford went 7-5 last season when scoring more than 77.2 points.
Wofford Home & Away Comparison
- Wofford averaged 80.9 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Terriers allowed 68.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.
- Wofford sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 1.9% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.9, 35.1%).
Wofford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Brevard
|W 85-68
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/11/2023
|High Point
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
