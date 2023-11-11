The Drexel Dragons (0-1) face the Winthrop Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum. It tips at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Winthrop Stats Insights

Last season, the Eagles had a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.6% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Dragons' opponents hit.

Winthrop had a 15-8 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Eagles were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Dragons ranked 156th.

Last year, the 73.8 points per game the Eagles averaged were 11.4 more points than the Dragons gave up (62.4).

When Winthrop totaled more than 62.4 points last season, it went 14-11.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

Winthrop put up 76.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (71.0).

At home, the Eagles surrendered 7.6 fewer points per game (69.9) than when playing on the road (77.5).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Winthrop fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 9.4 per game, compared to 8.7 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.0% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.9% clip in away games.

