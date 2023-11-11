Can we expect Teuvo Teravainen scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

In five of 14 games this season, Teravainen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Teravainen averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 50 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:47 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 3 3 0 11:56 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:33 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:19 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

