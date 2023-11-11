Will Teuvo Teravainen Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 11?
Can we expect Teuvo Teravainen scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Teravainen stats and insights
- In five of 14 games this season, Teravainen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- Teravainen averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 50 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Teravainen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|13:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|3
|3
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Away
|L 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Away
|L 7-4
Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
