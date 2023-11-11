Stewart Cink is part of the field at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Cink at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +6600 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Cink Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Stewart Cink Insights

Cink has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 12 rounds, Cink has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Cink has not finished in the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

Cink has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 45 -2 282 0 9 0 0 $453,837

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Cink finished fourth when he last played this event, which was in 2020.

This course is set up to play at 6,828 yards, 181 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Cink will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,296 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Cink's Last Time Out

Cink was in the 71st percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.1 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which landed him in the 14th percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, Cink was better than just 14% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Cink recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, worse than the field average of 2.9.

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Cink did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Cink's four birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the field average of 7.1.

In that last tournament, Cink had a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Cink finished the World Wide Technology Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Cink carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.8).

