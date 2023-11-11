The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-6) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-13.5) 58.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-13.5) 57.5 -690 +480 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

South Carolina has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread once when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Vanderbilt has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Commodores have covered the spread once when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

