South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-6) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-13.5)
|58.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-13.5)
|57.5
|-690
|+480
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- South Carolina has covered four times in nine games with a spread this season.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread once when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Vanderbilt has won just one game against the spread this year.
- The Commodores have covered the spread once when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).
South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
