Based on our computer projection model, the South Carolina Gamecocks will beat the Vanderbilt Commodores when the two teams match up at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Vanderbilt (+13.5) Toss Up (57.5) South Carolina 35, Vanderbilt 23

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Gamecocks have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

The Gamecocks' record against the spread is 4-5-0.

South Carolina has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

There have been five Gamecocks games (out of nine) that hit the over this year.

South Carolina games this season have posted an average total of 54.8, which is 2.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Commodores.

The Commodores have only covered the spread one time in 10 opportunities this year.

In games they have played as at least 13.5-point underdogs this season, the Commodores are 1-4 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Commodores' 10 games with a set total.

The average total for Vanderbilt games this season is three less points than the point total of 57.5 in this outing.

Gamecocks vs. Commodores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Carolina 26.8 31.1 40.3 30 15.8 32.3 Vanderbilt 24.4 33.9 27.7 32 19.5 36.8

