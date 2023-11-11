Saturday's contest at Memorial Coliseum has the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) taking on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 86-54 victory as our model heavily favors Kentucky.

The Spartans head into this game after a 105-35 loss to East Carolina on Thursday.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 86, South Carolina Upstate 54

Other Big South Predictions

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans averaged 52.9 points per game last season (349th in college basketball) while allowing 63.4 per outing (153rd in college basketball). They had a -327 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 10.5 points per game.

South Carolina Upstate averaged 4.4 more points in Big South games (57.3) than overall (52.9).

The Spartans scored more points at home (54.8 per game) than away (50.6) last season.

South Carolina Upstate gave up 57.9 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.

