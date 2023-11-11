The Drake Bulldogs (6-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Drake Stadium in a Pioneer League battle.

Drake ranks 62nd in total offense (359.6 yards per game) and 35th in total defense (313.9 yards allowed per game) this season. Presbyterian is posting 21.4 points per contest on offense this season (89th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 26.3 points per game (62nd-ranked) on defense.

Presbyterian vs. Drake Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Drake Stadium

Presbyterian vs. Drake Key Statistics

Presbyterian Drake 333.9 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.6 (61st) 302.2 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.9 (38th) 119.2 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.0 (109th) 214.7 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.6 (24th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has thrown for 1,654 yards (183.8 ypg) to lead Presbyterian, completing 51.5% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 441 yards (49.0 ypg) on 81 carries with two touchdowns.

Zach Switzer has collected 215 yards (on 51 attempts).

Dominic Kibby has racked up 644 receiving yards on 37 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Worth Warner has 30 receptions (on 24 targets) for a total of 388 yards (43.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jordan Irizarry has racked up 235 reciving yards (26.1 ypg) this season.

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has 2,174 yards passing for Drake, completing 55.4% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dorian Boyland, has carried the ball 118 times for 522 yards (58.0 per game), scoring five times.

Christian Galvan has carried the ball 92 times for 298 yards (33.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Mitchell January's leads his squad with 414 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 19 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Colin Howard has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 366 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Trey Radocha has compiled 22 grabs for 343 yards, an average of 38.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

