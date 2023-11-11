The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jesper Fast score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Fast stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Fast scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

Fast has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 50 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Fast recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 14:25 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:31 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:39 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:04 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:11 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:00 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:24 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:30 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

