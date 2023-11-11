The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-4) host the Carolina Hurricanes (8-6) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO, with each team back in action after a loss. The Lightning are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Hurricanes fell to the Florida Panthers 5-2 in their most recent game.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-110) Hurricanes (-110) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 0-2 in those games.

Carolina has played as a moneyline underdog of -110 or longer twice this season, and lost both.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 52.4% chance to win.

Carolina's games this season have had over 6.5 goals eight of 14 times.

Hurricanes vs Lightning Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 53 (4th) Goals 46 (9th) 50 (28th) Goals Allowed 49 (27th) 16 (2nd) Power Play Goals 13 (7th) 6 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (22nd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Over the Hurricanes' past 10 games, they've covered on just one occasion and posted a 5-5-0 record overall.

In its past 10 games, Carolina has gone over the total four times.

The Hurricanes total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, Hurricanes' game goal totals average 8.9 goals, 1.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Hurricanes' 46 total goals (3.3 per game) are the ninth-most in the NHL.

The Hurricanes have conceded 49 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 27th.

Their 19th-ranked goal differential is -3.

