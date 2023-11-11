Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 11, when the Furman Paladins and VMI Keydets go head to head at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Paladins. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Furman vs. VMI Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-22.5) 40.9 Furman 32, VMI 9

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins are winless against the spread this season.

One Paladins game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets won just one game against the spread last season.

Keydets games went over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paladins vs. Keydets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Furman 28.0 19.2 31.8 11.5 25.0 25.4 VMI 15.2 23.7 16.5 18.0 14.2 28.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.