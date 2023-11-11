The Texas State Bobcats (6-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Bobcats favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 59 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-1.5) 59 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-1.5) 59.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.

The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Texas State has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bobcats have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

