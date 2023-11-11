The Clemson Tigers (5-4) and the 20th-ranked run defense will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) and the 13th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Yellow Jackets are massive, 14.5-point underdogs. The contest has an over/under of 55.5.

Clemson sports the 55th-ranked offense this year (402 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth-best with just 274.3 yards allowed per game. With 33.2 points per game on offense, Georgia Tech ranks 28th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 104th, surrendering 30.1 points per game.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -14.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -650 +450

Clemson Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Tigers' offense struggle, ranking -78-worst in the FBS in total yards (331.3 total yards per game). They rank 30th on the other side of the ball (297.7 total yards allowed per game).

Over the previous three contests, the Tigers rank -17-worst in scoring offense (22.7 points per game) and 14th-worst in scoring defense (25 points per game allowed).

Clemson ranks 107th in passing offense over the last three games (228.7 passing yards per game), but it ranks 25th-best in passing defense during that time frame (145 passing yards per game allowed).

With 102.7 rushing yards per game on offense (-80-worst) and 152.7 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (-6-worst) over the last three contests, the Tigers have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball of late.

The Tigers have one win against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Clemson has hit the over twice.

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Clemson games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (37.5%).

Clemson has won 50% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-3).

Clemson has played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has racked up 2,056 yards (228.4 ypg) on 201-of-320 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Phil Mafah has racked up 625 yards on 109 carries while finding the end zone eight times.

Will Shipley has racked up 515 yards on 112 attempts, scoring three times.

Beaux Collins' leads his squad with 445 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 catches (out of 59 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has grabbed 32 passes while averaging 44.9 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jake Briningstool has a total of 357 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 33 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

T.J. Parker leads the team with four sacks, and also has seven TFL and 21 tackles.

So far Jeremiah Trotter Jr. leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has collected 50 tackles, five TFL, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions this season.

