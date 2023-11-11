Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4), boasting the 13th-ranked rushing attack in the country, will meet the Clemson Tigers (5-4) and the 20th-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Tigers are heavily favored, by 14.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-14.5)
|55.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-14.5)
|55.5
|-710
|+490
Week 11 Odds
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Clemson has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Georgia Tech has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
Clemson 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
