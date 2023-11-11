Our projection model predicts the Wofford Terriers will take down the Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Johnson Hagood Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Citadel vs. Wofford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Wofford (-2.9) 45 Wofford 24, Citadel 21

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Terriers have not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.

Bulldogs vs. Terriers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Citadel 9.3 37.6 12.5 40 6.8 35.6 Wofford 13.6 29.1 17 26.3 10.8 31.4

