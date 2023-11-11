The Citadel Bulldogs (0-9) square off against a fellow SoCon opponent when they visit the Wofford Terriers (0-9) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

It's been a difficult stretch for Citadel, which ranks seventh-worst in total offense (250.8 yards per game) and ninth-worst in total defense (457 yards per game allowed) in 2023. Wofford ranks eighth-worst in total yards per game (254), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 89th in the FCS with 385.9 total yards surrendered per contest.

See more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Citadel vs. Wofford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Citadel vs. Wofford Key Statistics

Citadel Wofford 250.8 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 254 (119th) 457 (118th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.9 (91st) 122 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.3 (94th) 128.8 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.7 (117th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has racked up 899 yards (99.9 ypg) on 80-of-157 passing with four touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 196 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Cooper Wallace has 278 rushing yards on 76 carries. He's also added 172 yards (19.1 per game) on 12 catches with two touchdowns.

Johnny Crawford III has been handed the ball 66 times this year and racked up 219 yards (24.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips' 174 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has totaled 14 catches and one touchdown.

Tyler Cherry has racked up 18 grabs for 162 yards, an average of 18.0 yards per game.

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V leads Wofford with 864 yards on 84-of-154 passing with three touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Ryan Ingram is his team's leading rusher with 112 carries for 590 yards, or 65.6 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

J.T. Smith Jr. has racked up 47 carries and totaled 198 yards with one touchdown.

Alec Holt has hauled in 202 receiving yards on 20 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tyler Parker has put up a 158-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught eight passes on 10 targets.

Kyle Pinnix has racked up 153 reciving yards (17.0 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Citadel or Wofford gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.