The Robert Morris Colonials (3-6) take on a fellow Big South opponent when they visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joe Walton Stadium.

Robert Morris is compiling 21.8 points per game on offense (85th in the FCS), and ranks 97th on the other side of the ball with 30.9 points allowed per game. Charleston Southern has been struggling on offense, ranking 19th-worst in the FCS with 17.1 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, giving up 30.3 points per contest (91st-ranked).

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Charleston Southern vs. Robert Morris Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Moon Township, Pennsylvania Venue: Joe Walton Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Charleston Southern vs. Robert Morris Key Statistics

Charleston Southern Robert Morris 229.6 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.2 (95th) 403.1 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.9 (45th) 101.7 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.3 (119th) 127.9 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.9 (56th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Zolten Osborne has racked up 777 yards (86.3 yards per game) while completing 49.6% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

TJ Ruff has rushed for 549 yards on 123 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

JD Moore has run for 217 yards across 52 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

William Kakavitsas' 359 receiving yards (39.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 20 receptions on 21 targets with five touchdowns.

Noah Jennings has put together a 148-yard season so far. He's caught 13 passes on 14 targets.

Jaden Scott has racked up 147 reciving yards (16.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Robert Morris Stats Leaders

Anthony Chiccitt has 1,641 passing yards for Robert Morris, completing 65.6% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Cyrus Bonsu has racked up 244 yards on 61 carries while finding paydirt one time.

This season, DJ Moyer has carried the ball 61 times for 184 yards (20.4 per game).

Noah Robinson's team-high 660 yards as a receiver have come on 51 catches (out of 48 targets) with five touchdowns.

Chaese Jackson has put together a 275-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 28 targets.

Landen Lucas' 13 catches are good enough for 207 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Robert Morris or Charleston Southern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.