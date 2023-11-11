Based on our computer projections, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will beat the Robert Morris Colonials when the two teams come together at Joe Walton Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Charleston Southern vs. Robert Morris Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Charleston Southern (-0.1) 50.0 Charleston Southern 26, Robert Morris 25

Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers won three games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Buccaneers and their opponent combined to hit the over five out of 10 times last year.

Robert Morris Betting Info (2022)

The Colonials put together a 3-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Colonials games.

Buccaneers vs. Colonials 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Robert Morris 21.8 30.9 25.0 23.5 19.2 36.8 Charleston Southern 17.1 30.3 19.3 18.8 12.7 53.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.