The field at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida will feature Carlota Ciganda. She and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $3,250,000.00 purse on the par-70, 6,353-yard course from November 9-11.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

Carlota Ciganda Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Ciganda has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in her last 18 rounds.

Ciganda has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Ciganda has finished in the top five once in her past five events.

In her past five appearances, Ciganda has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Ciganda has made the cut in four consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 23 -6 276 0 16 3 4 $1M

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Ciganda finished 13th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Pelican Golf Club measures 6,353 yards for this tournament, 656 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Golfers at Pelican Golf Club have averaged a score of -3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

The courses that Ciganda has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,595 yards, while Pelican Golf Club will be at 6,353 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Ciganda's Last Time Out

Ciganda was in the 26th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was poor, putting her in the 31st percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Ciganda was better than 74% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Ciganda carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the field averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Ciganda had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.4).

Ciganda recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

At that most recent competition, Ciganda's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.0).

Ciganda finished the BMW Ladies Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Ciganda recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

