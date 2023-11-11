The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brady Skjei light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Skjei stats and insights

  • Skjei has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (one shot).
  • Skjei has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Skjei's shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 50 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Skjei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:44 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:44 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:40 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:14 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:21 Home W 3-0
10/26/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:10 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 3-0
10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 6-4
10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:42 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

