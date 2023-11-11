Will Andrei Svechnikov Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 11?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Andrei Svechnikov a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Svechnikov stats and insights
- Svechnikov is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are conceding 50 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
