South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Williamsburg County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Williamsburg County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Williamsburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Carvers Bay High School at Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lamar, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingstree High School at Andrew Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Kershaw, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
