With eight games on the Sun Belt Week 11 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks Coastal Carolina (+1.5) against Texas State is the best spread bet, while the Southern Miss vs. Louisiana matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Get more stats and insights on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 11 Sun Belt Spread Bets

Pick: Coastal Carolina +1.5 vs. Texas State

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Projected Favorite & Spread: Coastal Carolina by 8.2 points

Coastal Carolina by 8.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: James Madison -25.5 vs. UConn

Matchup: UConn Huskies at James Madison Dukes

UConn Huskies at James Madison Dukes Projected Favorite & Spread: James Madison by 33.6 points

James Madison by 33.6 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Troy -21.5 vs. UL Monroe

Matchup: Troy Trojans at UL Monroe Warhawks

Troy Trojans at UL Monroe Warhawks Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 29.6 points

Troy by 29.6 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Best Week 11 Sun Belt Total Bets

Over 51.5 - Southern Miss vs. Louisiana

Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Projected Total: 59.8 points

59.8 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Under 59 - Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Projected Total: 53.4 points

53.4 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 48.5 - UConn vs. James Madison

Matchup: UConn Huskies at James Madison Dukes

UConn Huskies at James Madison Dukes Projected Total: 52.3 points

52.3 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 11 Sun Belt Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G James Madison 9-0 (6-0 Sun Belt) 33.2 / 19.6 425.4 / 325.4 Troy 7-2 (4-1 Sun Belt) 27.2 / 16.1 437.0 / 295.6 Coastal Carolina 6-3 (4-2 Sun Belt) 30.0 / 21.0 446.2 / 381.6 Georgia Southern 6-3 (3-2 Sun Belt) 32.7 / 26.9 441.1 / 394.3 Appalachian State 5-4 (3-2 Sun Belt) 34.0 / 28.4 450.4 / 403.0 Texas State 6-3 (3-2 Sun Belt) 36.2 / 28.2 473.8 / 406.9 Arkansas State 5-4 (3-2 Sun Belt) 24.6 / 31.9 379.1 / 441.1 Georgia State 6-3 (3-3 Sun Belt) 28.6 / 27.3 394.3 / 419.9 Old Dominion 4-5 (3-3 Sun Belt) 24.4 / 26.2 363.3 / 391.7 Louisiana 5-4 (2-3 Sun Belt) 31.1 / 28.0 406.0 / 386.9 South Alabama 4-5 (2-3 Sun Belt) 30.9 / 21.9 431.8 / 326.1 Marshall 4-5 (1-4 Sun Belt) 22.9 / 28.4 359.1 / 381.8 Southern Miss 2-7 (1-5 Sun Belt) 23.0 / 35.8 368.6 / 416.8 UL Monroe 2-7 (0-6 Sun Belt) 18.9 / 31.9 338.7 / 449.6

