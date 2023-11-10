The UNLV Rebels (7-2) have an MWC matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on UNLV vs. Wyoming? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is UNLV vs. Wyoming?

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:45 PM ET

10:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UNLV 33, Wyoming 23

UNLV 33, Wyoming 23 UNLV has been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Rebels have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter.

Wyoming has won two of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Cowboys have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Rebels have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UNLV (-3)



UNLV (-3) In eight UNLV games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Rebels have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Against the spread, Wyoming is 5-2-1 this year.

The Cowboys have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.

Parlay your bets together on the UNLV vs. Wyoming matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) UNLV and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Friday's over/under of 49.5 points six times this season.

This season, three of Wyoming's games have ended with a score higher than 49.5 points.

The total for the game of 49.5 is 11.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for UNLV (36.7 points per game) and Wyoming (23.9 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

UNLV

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.1 58.5 54.7 Implied Total AVG 34.1 33 34.8 ATS Record 7-1-0 2-1-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Wyoming

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.1 44.5 46.2 Implied Total AVG 28.4 26.8 31 ATS Record 5-2-1 3-1-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 2-0 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.