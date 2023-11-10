South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) will meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.
South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-5.5)
- Total: 139.5
- TV: ACC Network
South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Virginia Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Justyn Mutts: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Grant Basile: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sean Pedulla: 15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lynn Kidd: 5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Virginia Tech Rank
|Virginia Tech AVG
|South Carolina AVG
|South Carolina Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|64.3
|339th
|177th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|289th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|19th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
