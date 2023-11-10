How to Watch South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ACC Network.
South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks shot 40.3% from the field, 4.3% lower than the 44.6% the Hokies' opponents shot last season.
- South Carolina put together a 5-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Hokies ranked 289th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Gamecocks ranked 43rd.
- The Gamecocks averaged 5.8 fewer points per game last year (64.3) than the Hokies allowed their opponents to score (70.1).
- When it scored more than 70.1 points last season, South Carolina went 5-4.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- South Carolina scored 63.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.3 on the road.
- The Gamecocks allowed 69.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.0 away.
- Beyond the arc, South Carolina drained more treys away (9.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (29.6%).
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 82-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/10/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/13/2023
|VMI
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/17/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
