The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the game.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

In South Carolina Upstate's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

The Spartans covered the spread 16 times in 32 games last year.

Vanderbilt was less successful against the spread than South Carolina Upstate last season, putting up an ATS record of 18-14-0, as opposed to the 16-11-0 mark of the Spartans.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 71.9 140.6 71.5 141 138.8 South Carolina Upstate 68.7 140.6 69.5 141 139.2

Additional South Carolina Upstate Insights & Trends

The Spartans' 68.7 points per game last year were only 2.8 fewer points than the 71.5 the Commodores allowed.

South Carolina Upstate put together an 8-2 ATS record and an 11-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.5 points.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 18-14-0 20-12-0 South Carolina Upstate 16-11-0 13-14-0

South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vanderbilt South Carolina Upstate 14-6 Home Record 11-2 5-6 Away Record 4-12 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

