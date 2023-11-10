The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael Bunting find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

  • Bunting has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
  • On the power play, Bunting has accumulated two goals and two assists.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Bunting recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 3-2 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 13:25 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 3-0
10/26/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:14 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 3-0
10/21/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:46 Away L 6-4
10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 7-4
10/17/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:36 Away W 6-3
10/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:31 Away L 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

