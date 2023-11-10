Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 10?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jesperi Kotkaniemi a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Kotkaniemi stats and insights
- Kotkaniemi has scored in five of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- Kotkaniemi has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 35 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Kotkaniemi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|13:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|11:35
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|17:14
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|17:47
|Away
|L 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/17/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|17:25
|Away
|W 6-3
Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
