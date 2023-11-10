Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Panthers on November 10, 2023
The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Sam Reinhart and others in this contest.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)
One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has scored 12 points in 13 games (five goals and seven assists).
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Martin Necas has accumulated 11 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding six assists.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Reinhart has scored nine goals (0.8 per game) and dished out six assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Florida offense with 15 total points (1.3 per game). He takes 3.2 shots per game, shooting 23.7%.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has collected 12 points this season, with four goals and eight assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
