The Florida Panthers (7-4-1) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes (8-5) on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-120) Panthers (+100) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have gone 8-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Carolina has gone 8-3 (winning 72.7%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Carolina's 13 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals seven times.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 44 (9th) Goals 35 (24th) 44 (22nd) Goals Allowed 35 (10th) 13 (7th) Power Play Goals 5 (26th) 12 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (19th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 6-4-0 overall.

Carolina went over in four of its past 10 games.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Hurricanes' 44 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Hurricanes have given up 44 goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.

They're ranked 16th in the league with a 0 goal differential .

