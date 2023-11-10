The Carolina Hurricanes (8-5) will visit the Florida Panthers (7-4-1) -- who've won three straight at home -- on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO to see the Panthers attempt to take down the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.

The Hurricanes score the ninth-most goals in the league (44 total, 3.4 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 31 goals during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jesperi Kotkaniemi 13 5 7 12 9 6 46.6% Martin Necas 13 5 6 11 7 3 42.6% Brady Skjei 13 2 8 10 4 4 - Seth Jarvis 13 5 5 10 5 9 53.3% Sebastian Aho 10 2 8 10 6 4 51.1%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers give up 2.9 goals per game (35 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

The Panthers have 35 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players