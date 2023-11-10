South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Greenville County, South Carolina this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Greenville High School at Greer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Joseph's Catholic School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Richburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spartanburg High School at J.L. Mann High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
