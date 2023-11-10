Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Hayward posted 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 132-116 loss against the Wizards.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hayward's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-102)

Over 19.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Over 4.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Wizards gave up 114.4 points per contest last season, 17th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Wizards conceded 43 rebounds per contest last year, 12th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Wizards conceded 24.8 per game last year, ranking them seventh in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Wizards were ninth in the league last year, allowing 12 makes per game.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 32 18 7 4 2 0 3

